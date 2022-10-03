'It's beyond frustrating': Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash anxiously awaiting justice nearly 1 year later

The family of a woman killed in a wrong-way crash in Huntsville is anxiously awaiting justice they feel is taking too long.
24-year-old Hannah Parton and 47-year-old Arlene Velasquez were killed in a crash on Interstate 565 last November.
The Huntsville Police Department said five other people were injured.
To date no arrests have been made.
"It's beyond frustrating because it feels like we're the only ones paying a price here," Hannah's sister Lyndsey Allen said. "We're the only ones suffering every day."
Over the weekend Hannah's family celebrated what would've been her 25th birthday.
"I would like for her to be remembered as someone who genuinely loved any kind of person," Allen said. "She was just the most accepting. She was so unjudgmental. She was someone that just really rooted for people and she always people to win. She never wanted to give up on one."
Hannah's family says they aren't giving up on justice for her.
The case is waiting for a grand jury which will determine any possible charges.
Attorney Will League, with Siniard, Timberlake & League, P.C., is currently representing Hannah's parents in a civil case.
League says it's not unusual for it to take this long.
"We just don't have the legal structure to handle this many cases," Will League said. "Everyone is doing the best they can do, but we are lacking in resources. We're hopeful this case will go to a grand jury later this year."
Meanwhile, Allen says she found out Monday morning the driver, records state is responsible for her sister's death, was recently arrested on charges concerning to the family.
"My heart dropped," Allen said. "Not in the way that I was in any way shocked, but just disappointed. I obviously have feeling towards this particular person but I would've hoped not just for himself, but for his family, for him to take better care of himself and make the right decision."
The family is beyond ready for the driver, who hasn't been identified by police to WAAY 31, to have to spend some time behind bars.
"I understand that these things take time," Allen said. "We're not naïve to that. We are well aware that the system, is just (pause) it is what it is. What we would love is for people not to get our hopes up about it."
Justice not only for Hannah but for Arlene Velasquez too.
She also died in the crash at 47-years-old.
"Hannah was this very young and beautiful person and from what I have come to find out that Arlene, the other woman that was killed, was also an incredibly beautiful inside and out person and she has a whole community of people that are absolutely devastated," Allen said.
WAAY 31 has learned the case will be presented to a grand jury for possible charges.
