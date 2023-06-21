It's all about weather at Stevenson Middle School!

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello took a trip to Stevenson yesterday! She met with middle school students there and talked to them all about what it means to be a Meteorologist. Grace showed these smart students the types of math equations that Meteorologists use every day, she walked them through all the different places that Meteorologists can work, and she answered their well thought-out questions!
These kiddos even helped Grace walk through the life cycle of a tornado and then helped her forecast a tornado from achieved radar, satellite, and moisture models where a tornado formed in the Plains.
Each student also got to tour StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and learn about the weather system, cameras, and remote broadcast capabilities aboard. Thank you for a great afternoon, Stevenson!