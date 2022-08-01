'It's a tremendous responsibility': Bus drivers prepare for 1st day of school

School bus drivers are the first face your child sees as they head to school and the last person waving goodbye when they return home. Bus drivers have a great responsibility, keeping a bus full of 60 or so energetic kids safe while driving through neighborhoods and on busy highways.
Madison City Schools bus driver Cheri Bunn said there is a checklist she goes over every day before taking her bus on the road. She checks brakes, makes sure the lights work, tests the horn and tests the stop sign.
She does this before each trip in the morning and afternoon, making sure everything is as safe as possible while on the road.
"It's a tremendous responsibility. You want to make sure you get these children to school safely, get them home safely. It's a big responsibility, and everyone takes it very seriously," said Bunn. "You have to be very familiar with your surroundings with the bus and what everyone else is doing. You have to be incredibly defensive in your driving and, at the same time, ensure that the children are staying in their seats and not doing anything to endanger themselves."
She said it's more than just keeping kids safe while on the bus.
"We're always watching at stops to see if ... we're being followed or if anyone's around the bus. Yeah, we're always watching out for the safety of the children," said Bunn.
School systems across the country have been struggling to hire bus drivers for the past two years. With 104 buses covering 202 routes, Madison City Schools transports more than 6,000 kids to and from school every day.
The school system said they will have someone covering all of the bus routes when school starts, but that doesn't mean they are fully staffed. Sometimes teachers and mechanics who are certified will hop in the driver's seat to get everyone to school on time.
Bunn said it's a tightknit community, and everyone is quick to jump in if someone is sick and can't make it to work. However, the drivers might not know they are picking up an extra route until that morning.
"A lot of times you don't know that until first thing in the morning, and you know most of us are here between 6 and 6:30. So you have to be proactive and make sure that all these routes are covered," said Bunn.
She has been a driver with Madison City Schools for the past four years. Even though there are challenges, she said it's the most rewarding job she has ever had.
"I love seeing the kids. I love saying good morning and I say good morning to each and every stop, every morning. ... It's a wonderful experience getting to know them all through the year," said Bunn.
The first day of school for the Madison City School system is Wednesday. Bunn said she can't wait to see her bus full of kids after a long summer break.
Madison City Schools is hiring bus drivers, and the school system encourages any interested candidates to reach out and apply.