'It's a problem that's being manufactured': Ongoing debate on new school bathroom law

"It's not a problem that exists. It's a problem that's being manufactured," says founder and executive director of Trans Family Support Services Kathie Moehlig.
She's speaking about a new law that would require a student to only use the bathrooms that align with their birth certificate. It's the same message that many educators are echoing.
"It does not mean the problem does not exist," Rep. Scott Stadthagen said.
He started working on the bill after hearing concerns from his constituents and school districts. He would not identify those districts but said the problem could be seen across the state.
Stadthagen said if it wasn't an issue, then the bill would not had as much support in the state legislature.
However, some in the trans community call the law discriminatory. They believe everyone should be have access to things they need, no matter their gender identity.
Stadthagen argues the new law is needed for the safety of kids.
"What about that female student who doesn't feel safe with a biological male using the restroom with her or a shower or in the locker room? How is that safe, and how will she feel comfortable with a biological male going into those facilities? That's what this bill is about. It wasn't about discrimination," Stadthagen said.
Moehlig disagrees.
"It's not a safety issue. If students and children are not safe using a bathroom and have a relative idea of safety for their privacy, no matter what their gender identity is, then that's a problem a campus has that needs to be taken care of," she explained.
Stadthagen said there was previously no policy or guideline for schools to follow when it came to the issue. He said the new law will create that policy.
The law also prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-5. Read more about that here.