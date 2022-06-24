'It would have been life destroying for me': Huntsville woman shares her personal abortion story

Abortion is a controversial, divisive, and deeply personal issue.
Having an abortion is a difficult decision to make, but one local woman says it should still be an option. She knows from first hand experience.
"I feel unwanted as a woman, I feel like they don't want me to be happy," says Rebecca Tannehill.
Friday was an emotional day, as the Supreme Court overturned a ruling that allowed Tannehill to have an abortion more than 30 years ago.
"I was educated and I knew that I could get pregnant, and yet I still got pregnant," she says.
Her mother was a vocal feminist, and Tannehill grew up learning all about reproductive rights and safe sex. But when she was 16-years-old, she forgot to take her birth control one time and got pregnant.
"I was so ashamed that I had failed in those lessons that I had been taught," she says.
She knew she didn't have the money or resources to raise a child.
"When you see that heartbeat, and when you see it, of course you want to save it," she says in tears. It was a decision no 16-year-old should have to make.
"I loved the baby that I was carrying, but that doesn't change the fact that reality says I could not have lived my life with the dreams that I had with that child," says Tannehill.
She went on to attend college and have a successful career, two things she says wouldn't have been possible, even if she didn't personally take care of the baby.
"Yes adoption is an option, but it's so incredibly traumatic when it's doing it against your will because you don't have the financial resources to support that baby," she says.
Although she often thinks about that decision 30 years ago, she wouldn't change a thing.
"I can't regret not sacrificing my future for a bunch of cells that are not formed yet... It would have been life destroying for me, I can't imagine recovering if I would have had to have that baby," she says.
Tannehill says she never regrets having her abortion, even though it was an incredibly difficult decision. Now, she's worried about the lengths other women will have to go, and the unsafe measures they may take, since abortion clinics are no longer an option in Alabama.