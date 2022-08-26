'It was very malicious': Woman killed at Walmart parking lot in Decatur

A Huntsville man is in the Morgan County jail, after police say he killed a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday night.
Preston Nelson is charged with murder, accused of intentionally running into Sherry Sain with his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
One woman saw the whole scene unfold, as she was walking out of the Walmart behind Sain.
"Something I never thought that I'd walk out and see," said Amy Brown. "He was slowly pulling out of the parking lot, out of the parking space and the closer he got to her it was like he gassed it. So when he hit her, like it just... was right between the car."
Nelson tried to drive away but his car stalled. "His car kept going dead, that's the only reason he came to a stop there," said Brown.
She said he then came back to Sain, and did something Brown will never forget.
"He comes and kneels down beside her and takes his hands, rubs her blood and then just... all over his face... It was very malicious, it was, it seemed like it was done intentionally," said Brown.
She said all she could think about was, "Whoever family this is. She's somebody's mother, grandmother. I'd love to reach out them, my heart goes out to this family."
Friends and family of Sain are in mourning, too upset to speak on camera. One close friend told WAAY31, "She was a wonderful woman. She worked with the public and knew thousands of folks and I know every. single. one. of them would only have great things to say about her. This is devastating to everyone."
The Decatur community is shocked and appalled by this act of violence. "Something that I'll never be able to take out of my mind," said Brown.
Decatur police said there is no known connection between Nelson and Sain. Nelson is currently being held at the Morgan County jail with a $500,000 cash bond.