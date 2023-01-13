'It was too late': Michigan woman, her husband survive Decatur tornado while trapped in RV

Residents at Jay Landings RV Park were trying to pick up the pieces Friday, seeing what’s salvageable and beginning the cleanup process.
Thursday's storm really left its mark at Jay Landings. Recreational vehicles and boats were flipped upside down. Some were toppled onto their sides. Several sustained damage — some mild; others pretty severe.
Jay Kolhagen is a temporary resident from Michigan. She isn't used to tornadoes and said the storm was a frightening experience.
Kolhagen and her husband were inside their RV when the tornado arrived.
“My husband was saying, 'We need to leave, we need to leave,'" Kolhagen recalled. "It was too late. We were inside. Like, they say, like the train — it sounded very much so like a train — very loud, very obnoxious, very scary, very windy, shaking, rumbling, banging — lots and lots and lots of noise."
According to Morgan County EMA, only one person sustained injuries, and they were transported to the hospital.
No deaths have been reported due to Thursday's severe weather in North Alabama.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross could be seen assessing the damages in Decatur on Friday and helping meet the needs of affected residents like those at Jay Landings.