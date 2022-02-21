 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop along a
slow-moving cold front from late Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The front will drift slowly southeastward
early Wednesday morning, providing several consecutive
episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With a very moist airmass
in place across the region, rainfall amounts ranging from 1-3
inches will lead to a high risk for both areal and flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

‘It was ... a miracle that something had not happened’: WAAY 31 General Manager shares heart story

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Wright

Mike Wright, Vice President and General Manager of WAAY 31 News, shares his heart story.

 tvunb7

We know him as Mike Wright, vice president and general manager of WAAY 31.

To two very special kids, he's "Dad."

"I played basketball with my son a lot. I worked out. I ate pretty much what I should," he explained.

Life, however, hit pause about five years ago, following a business trip.

"On the way back to my car, where it was parked in the terminal, I had to sit down and just catch my breath," Wright recalled, "and I'm thinking, 'Well, maybe I'm just tired. Maybe that's it.'"

He knew something wasn't right. He then recalled words from his dentist.

"When I would go in for exams, they'd check your blood pressure and they noticed a pattern — that it was a little on the high side, and then a little bit more on the high side — so I kind of just plugged that away," he said.

After talking with his wife, they decided not to wait and got right into a doctor's office. The results of his initial evaluation came back during his daughter's volleyball game.

"I stepped out to take the call, and he said, 'Things don't look good on the stress test. I need you to come see me tomorrow so we can make some plans and find out what else is going on,'" Wright said.

Like most would, he bargained with the doctor to put off the next step.  

"I think most football fans will tell you, if you have a seat that someone has given you at Lambeau Field to see the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys play football, that's what my weekend plan was," he explained. 

Not to mention, his twins' birthdays were the following week.

"We were giving them new automobiles, so I tried to beg off for another week," Wright said. "So, instead of the full week, he said, 'Mike, as soon as the kids' birthday is over, you need to have this procedure done.'"

That conversation went deeper than that, Wright explained.

"The words that got to me were that if you wait any longer, we may not have anything to talk about, and hearing that language was something that was certainly an eye-opener for me," he said.

The procedure, called a cardiac catheterization or "heart cath," involves inserting a thin tube into a heart chamber or vessel. During Wright's heart cath, the doctor discovered a 99% blockage in his left anterior descending artery, also known as the LAD artery and the artery that's associated with the term "widow-maker."

"It was kind of a miracle that something had not happened," he said. 

Fast-forward five years, and life for Wright is moving just as fast, if not more so, than before. But he never forgets just how close he was to losing it all.

Mike Wright Family

Mike Wright with his wife, Bethany and their twins. 

"I probably wouldn't be sitting here today, and I would've missed some of the most incredible moments of life had I not taken that first step and gotten in there," he said.

Now, he's taking time to share his story of survival.

"The message to people is I don't care how good you think you're feeling. If you've got any sign at all, get it checked out," Wright said. "You have nothing to lose and, frankly, everything to gain, because I was looking at those 16-year-old kids in the eye, realizing between that and my family and my wife, that's the reason that I'm really glad I did it."

The American Heart Association and heart teams across the country hold a very special place in Mike and his wife Bethany's hearts. They know just how fragile life can be.

