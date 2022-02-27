 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to crest around midday and
fall below flood stage late this afternoon. It will continue
to fall to 5.5 feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 01/07/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'It’s the best-run affiliate in baseball': New Rocket City Trash Pandas manager excited for opportunity

  • Updated
  • 0
Andy Schatzley

Andy Schatzley has been named the Rocket City Trash Pandas' manager for the 2022 season.

 Rocket City Trash Pandas Media Relations

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are gearing up for the team’s second season and preparing to do so under the club’s second manager.

On Friday, the Trash Pandas announced that Andy Schatzley would replace Jay Bell as the team’s skipper.

“In my opinion, and I’m probably a little bit biased, it’s the best-run affiliate in baseball,” Schatzley said in his introductory press conference Sunday. “There’s not an aspect of the affiliate, in my opinion, that has a weakness.”

The former Tri-City Dust Devils manager said he is honored and humbled with the opportunity to manage at the Double-A level with Rocket City.

“I have gotten congratulations,” he said, “and at the back end of 80% of every congratulatory text I’ve gotten has been a request for a hat or a t-shirt.”

For Schatzley, one of the things that was most attractive about the job was the proximity to his family in Arkansas, just over five hours from the park.

“Just looking forward to working with a special group of people in a special community with a staff that is off the charts,” he said.

The Trash Pandas season is slated to start on the road against Birmingham on April 8, returning to Toyota Field for their first homestand of the year on April 12.

“I can’t promise results, but I can promise process,” Schatzley said. “We have complete control over two things -- our process and our motives. We control what we do and we control why we do it.”

