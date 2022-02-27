'It’s the best-run affiliate in baseball': New Rocket City Trash Pandas manager excited for opportunity

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are gearing up for the team’s second season and preparing to do so under the club’s second manager.
On Friday, the Trash Pandas announced that Andy Schatzley would replace Jay Bell as the team’s skipper.
“In my opinion, and I’m probably a little bit biased, it’s the best-run affiliate in baseball,” Schatzley said in his introductory press conference Sunday. “There’s not an aspect of the affiliate, in my opinion, that has a weakness.”
The former Tri-City Dust Devils manager said he is honored and humbled with the opportunity to manage at the Double-A level with Rocket City.
“I have gotten congratulations,” he said, “and at the back end of 80% of every congratulatory text I’ve gotten has been a request for a hat or a t-shirt.”
For Schatzley, one of the things that was most attractive about the job was the proximity to his family in Arkansas, just over five hours from the park.
“Just looking forward to working with a special group of people in a special community with a staff that is off the charts,” he said.
The Trash Pandas season is slated to start on the road against Birmingham on April 8, returning to Toyota Field for their first homestand of the year on April 12.
“I can’t promise results, but I can promise process,” Schatzley said. “We have complete control over two things -- our process and our motives. We control what we do and we control why we do it.”