It’s match day! Huntsville City FC ready to start new era at Joe Davis Stadium

A new era begins at Joe Davis Stadium today as the Huntsville City Football Club plays its inaugural home match.
The team faces Crown Legacy FC on the Wicks Family Field at the stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The home opener is sold out
The 6,000-seat venue features a team shop set up in the northwest corner of the stadium, the Yellowhammer Brewing Craft Beer Garden with acoustic performers, concession stands with all your stadium favorites, games, and a new turf field that will host Huntsville City Football Club, high school football, rugby, lacrosse, and more.
The national anthem will be performed by Huntsville’s Dawn Osborne, who will also perform at the beer garden when gates open.
Also Friday, a special section in the stadium dedicated to celebrating our community, will host guests from Cavalry Boys and Girls Teen Center. Veteran Private First-Class Jason Guyton of the U.S. Army will be honored with the Landers McLarty Chevrolet Military Salute, while outgoing Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley will be honored as Hero of the Match.
Members of the Wicks Family will perform the ceremonial coin toss ahead of kickoff.
WAAY 31 will be live with exclusive access on the field prior to the match during WAAY 31 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
