'It really is a great day': Alabama FOP on Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin's return to work

A Huntsville police officer critically injured in the line of duty after being shot nearly three months ago is back to work.
Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin returned to work on Monday.
The department made the announcement on social media saying they're happy to have him back!
It's a day Morin has been waiting for as well.
He even said while he was still in the hospital he couldn't wait to return to work.
Morin stood next to Chief Kirk Giles for a photo on his first day back.
This comes nearly three months after he was shot in the line of duty.
"We hope that he continues to recover and is able to become stronger and get back on the street and do the job that he's sworn to do," Alabama State Fraternal Order Of Police President Everette Johnson said.
Morin spent a couple of weeks in the hospital after being shot.
The community and his fellow officers were rooting him on in his recovery along the way.
He was released from the hospital on April 14 and returned to work July 3.
Morin is on light duty for now, meaning he's in an administrative role for the time being.
"This just shows the resiliency of him and the character of that department," Johnson said. "Even after suffering these injuries, he wants to go back at it and do the job and do what his calling is. That's to protect his community and serve those that live inside the Huntsville area."
Morin's return to work is welcome news for his fellow officers and people in the community.
People offered their well wishes on social media saying, "Most exciting post on the internet today!!!" and "Glad to see you back brother!"
Another person said, "Awesome! May the good Lord continue to be with you and all the others that serve in the line of duty. Thanks for what you all do."
Morin said in a statement quote:
“Thank you to the community and my coworkers for the outpouring of support. I’ve read through every card and letter you’ve sent during my recovery. I remain grateful for all the support my family and I have received.”
"It's incredibly encouraging," Johnson said. "It really is a great day!"