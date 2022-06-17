'It’ll be fun to see': No. 14 Tigers ready for rematch with Ole Miss

The final chapter of Auburn’s season has yet to be written, but it’s sure to feature a familiar name.
Back in March, the Tigers opened SEC play against the then No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels. In a wild three game series, the teams combined to score 60 runs. Mississippi would ultimately take the series two games to one and they teams haven’t seen each other since.
Clearly, both teams have found success, setting up an all-SEC meeting on the biggest stage in all of college baseball.
Now, preparing for the greatest show on dirt, the No. 14 Tigers feel like they’re brining the best version of the team to Charles Schwab Field.
“I think we’ve just kind of grown and like grown into our team since identity,” Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara said. “I mean those first couple weeks you’re playing other people. When you hit the SEC and conference play, you kind of hit the ground running. You’ve got to figure out who you are real quick.”
“Since we played them the first time we’ve kind of hit our stride,” Carson Skipper said. “You know, the first weekend, SEC weekend, everybody’s jittery and ready to go but at the same time, you know, not everything’s solidified. Not everything’s where you want it to be, so it’s kinda two different teams playing Saturday. So it’ll be fun to see.”