'It just turned into chaos': Witness recalls Sunday incident at Point Mallard Park in Decatur

Allegations of people illegally smoking marijuana, playing loud music and displaying lewd behavior are some of the complaints that the Decatur Police Department says they have received about boaters at the beach at Point Mallard Park this season.
Over the weekend, five people were arrested.
Since May 14, Decatur Police say they've been called to Point Mallard several times, with the most recent incident being Sunday. That day, they say, they were called there twice.
Managers received complaints of boaters drinking, smoking marijuana, cussing and playing loud, obscene music.
According to police, someone witnessed sexual acts being performed as well.
Brandon Henson told WAAY 31 he spent almost the entire day there on Sunday.
"It just turned into chaos, and I see both sides of the fence," Brandon Henson said. "I support police officers and local governments, and just about, I am sure, 95% of people out there feel the same way. There was people getting thrown down, and there were boat propellers in the water. One girl, she came really close to hitting her head on a boat propeller when the cop threw her down. My question is, is this something that needs more training or some training in de-escalation or crowd control?"
Decatur Police say on Sunday, several people were intoxicated, but they did not see any sexual acts.
While attempting to arrest a boat owner, an officer was pushed and splashed in the face by another person.
As one officer was removing his vest and portable radio with the intentions of apprehending someone, police say someone else took the officer's belongings and threw them into the water.
"It's like they just hopped the fence and took their vest and cameras and took everything off and just got in the water, and it turned into chaos," Henson said.
Other incidents at Point Mallard include loud music, drinking and smoking marijuana. In most cases, police say people did comply.
Henson said, regardless, Sunday's incident shouldn't have been handled the way it was.
"What could have just been a, 'Hey, can you guys turn the music down?' and that been it, turned into a complete public disorder," Henson said.
Charges for the five people arrested include public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Decatur Police say more arrests are possible.
Decatur Police also say they and Point Mallard staff are working together to prevent similar illegal activity in the future.