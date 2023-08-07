It is the third year for the Women in Missile Defense luncheon

The Huntsville/Madison Co. Chamber helped put on the first in - person women in missile defense luncheon today.
It started online three years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and today hundreds of women showed up to hear from the panel. Jennifer Hubbard, President of Strategic Missile Defense for Raytheon - an aerospace and defense company, was one of the event's speakers.
Hubbard is a retired army veteran, former black hawk pilot, and a west point graduate. Hubbard said women in any field must believe in themselves and know they are just as qualified.
"You deserve to be there; you deserve to have a seat at the table; you are just as capable; you can achieve anything that your male counterparts do achieve," Hubbard said. "Diversity of thought and diversity of perspective is incredibly important, and women bring a really special perspective to every conversation, including missile defense."
Hubbard's class at west point had only been the 20th in its over 200-year history to have women among its ranks.
A panelist today was Lynn Troy, President of the Huntsville Madison Co. Chamber and CEO of Troy 7, an aerospace space and missile defense company she founded with her husband 16 years ago. Troy has been in missile defense for over 30 years and says she fell into the career.
It was not something she had always wanted to do, but at 18, she took a co-op job at Teledyne, where she worked as a missile flight engineer for the next 20 years. Troy said the key to getting more women into this field is education, so they can have a plan.
"We've got to start educating our young girls about the opportunities at an earlier age," Troy said. "It's too late when they get to high school - junior, senior year to decide where they're gonna head to college and what they're gonna do to have built the resume and the foundation of the math and science to jump into it. It's too intimidating."
One thing Troy said women need to remember when going into their careers is don't be afraid to say something.
"I think the key for women to be successful is to speak up and don't be too shy to say 'hey that doesn't make sense to me,' or 'hey I've got a good idea, why don't we try this,' and I think that's the only differentiator that I did in my career was I was never afraid to speak up," Troy said.
Troy said there are a ton of avenues women can take in missile defense.
"There's a lot of opportunities and needs for careers in this, and I think for a woman to be able to provide for herself and her family is a real game changer for a lot of women," Troy said.
All the panelists agreed that the United States needs more people in this field now more than ever.
They believe we need to catch up on missile defense technology compared to our enemies, so more engineers and rocket scientist is something the nation could use. Troy's biggest point is that it's a fun job, and it takes a lot of work and a lot of people to get those rockets in the air. So, having more talented minds with diverse perspectives in their career never hurts.