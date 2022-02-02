'It is exhausting': Staffing shortages, few treatments continue to affect Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Hospital leaders are asking you to stay out of the emergency department unless it's a dire situation.
If you're showing slight Covid-19 symptoms, they advise staying home.
The Huntsville Hospital emergency room director, Dr. Sherrie Squyres, said they're seeing too many patients with minor aches and pains.
She said recently, 50 people were waiting for an emergency department bed, but the hospital only has 62.
The hospital is also short-staffed. In 2021, Huntsville Hospital had 45 nurses quit, and 52 moved to part-time.
"It is exhausting right now," said Squyres. "I mean, we joke that when we leave the ER, we feel like we've been beaten up some days, because it just really is a tough job these days."
Statewide, hospitals are dangerously low on general care and intensive care unit beds, according to Dr. Wes Stubblefield, district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Across Alabama, only 5% of ICU beds are available and just 22% of general inpatient beds are open. In the last 24 hours, the state saw 69 deaths from Covid-19.
"We've now had, as mentioned, 1.2 million cases of Covid in the state. However, 307,000 of those have come since Jan. 1, so that should tell you how many cases we've had recently," said Stubblefield. "We currently have around 2,700 people in the hospital across the state, and around two-thirds of those are unvaccinated."
The Huntsville Hospital Health System reported 465 patients are currently hospitalized systemwide. That's just shy of Monday's peak of 514 Covid-19 inpatients.
Health leaders expect this is currently the peak of hospitalizations.
When it comes to treatment, the state is struggling to get enough of the sotrovimab monoclonal antibody treatment. That's the therapy that works against the omicron variant.
Huntsville Hospital gets just 12 doses a week. On average, 200 patients request the treatment.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources said they look at statewide Covid-19 cases to decide how much of the antibody treatment they should allocate.
"We reserve those doses for people who are high risk," said Tracy Doughty, president of Huntsville Hospital. "Those are pregnant moms who have other issues, cancer patients and people had recently had an organ donation."
Remdesivir and Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatments are no longer being distributed. The FDA pulled them because they aren't effective against the omicron variant.