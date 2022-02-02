'It is exhausting': Staffing shortages, few treatments continue to affect Huntsville Hospital

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area
creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

'It is exhausting': Staffing shortages, few treatments continue to affect Huntsville Hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Nurses

Hospital nurses working

 news edit notebook3

Huntsville Hospital leaders are asking you to stay out of the emergency department unless it's a dire situation.

If you're showing slight Covid-19 symptoms, they advise staying home.

The Huntsville Hospital emergency room director, Dr. Sherrie Squyres, said they're seeing too many patients with minor aches and pains.

She said recently, 50 people were waiting for an emergency department bed, but the hospital only has 62.

The hospital is also short-staffed. In 2021, Huntsville Hospital had 45 nurses quit, and 52 moved to part-time.

"It is exhausting right now," said Squyres. "I mean, we joke that when we leave the ER, we feel like we've been beaten up some days, because it just really is a tough job these days."

Statewide, hospitals are dangerously low on general care and intensive care unit beds, according to Dr. Wes Stubblefield, district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Across Alabama, only 5% of ICU beds are available and just 22% of general inpatient beds are open. In the last 24 hours, the state saw 69 deaths from Covid-19.

"We've now had, as mentioned, 1.2 million cases of Covid in the state. However, 307,000 of those have come since Jan. 1, so that should tell you how many cases we've had recently," said Stubblefield. "We currently have around 2,700 people in the hospital across the state, and around two-thirds of those are unvaccinated."

The Huntsville Hospital Health System reported 465 patients are currently hospitalized systemwide. That's just shy of Monday's peak of 514 Covid-19 inpatients.

Health leaders expect this is currently the peak of hospitalizations.

When it comes to treatment, the state is struggling to get enough of the sotrovimab monoclonal antibody treatment. That's the therapy that works against the omicron variant.

Huntsville Hospital gets just 12 doses a week. On average, 200 patients request the treatment.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources said they look at statewide Covid-19 cases to decide how much of the antibody treatment they should allocate.

"We reserve those doses for people who are high risk," said Tracy Doughty, president of Huntsville Hospital. "Those are pregnant moms who have other issues, cancer patients and people had recently had an organ donation."

Remdesivir and Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatments are no longer being distributed. The FDA pulled them because they aren't effective against the omicron variant.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you