'It is a disappointment': Big crowd at U.S. Space & Rocket Center hoped for Artemis I launch

Thousands of people crowded the U.S. Space and Rocket Center early Monday morning to watch the historic Artemis I launch.
However, a collective sigh of disappointment could be heard throughout the room as the announcer said the launch had been scrubbed.
"It is a disappointment. I'm very excited to see it happen," said Brandon, who was at the launch party.
"I'm slightly disappointed but it happens," said Alexandra, another person in attendance.
To put it simply, rocket science is hard, and most people at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration knew problems could arise.
"We saw that there was issues this morning when we were walking in, but we were hopeful so we decided to come and see if it would pan out," said Brandon.
"I think this is an important lesson for everyone, you know things take time and they don't always go according to plan but that doesn't mean we don't try again the next day," said Laura Ybarra.
She brought her entire family to the watch party. "I really just think it's important that we bring our children out to these events to witness history in the making, so hopefully they'll be inspired and maybe one day they'll be the great minds behind mankind's next great achievement," said Ybarra.
Monday was an important lesson of trial and error. It's something the Space and Rocket Center knows well.
"It's disappointing this morning, but it's just like what we teach our kids in space camp. Things don't always go right the first time you try them, that doesn't mean you stop. You keep trying, you work hard, you figure it out and you learn from it," said Pat Ammons, director of public and media relations for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
The rocket center will hold another launch party when all systems are ready to go.