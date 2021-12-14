'It has ripped the family apart': Mother of Town Creek shooting victim wants answers

A suspicious shooting tore a North Alabama family apart one year ago this week. Now WAAY 31 is pushing for answers as investigators continue to work on the case.
Tariq Steward died in a gas station parking lot Dec. 12, 2020. His mother and sister said the story of how he allegedly died doesn’t add up.
“He had a bright future ahead of him," Steward's sister, Tiara Ricks, told WAAY 31 on Tuesday.
Steward was only 21 years old when he died. His sister remembers his drive and dedication.
“He was kind, compassionate, cared about others — he was very intelligent," Ricks said.
On the anniversary of his death, those who knew and loved him most gathered in the parking lot next to the gas station where he died to share memories and offer support to each other.
“It has ripped the family apart," Tariq's mother, Katretta Steward, said.
She is left with questions and heartbreak.
WAAY 31 has learned the two other men inside the car the night Tariq died told investigators he shot himself in the head. WAAY 31 is not identifying those men because no charges have been filed in the case, but they are related to the victim.
Ricks said she and others don't believe Tariq shot himself. Lawrence County sheriff's investigators and the county's coroner have questions, too.
On Tuesday, WAAY 31 reviewed the autopsy report. The victim was right-handed, but the coroner found he was shot in the left side of his head. His family said he wasn’t suicidal and didn’t suffer from any mental health issues.
“We want to know what happened, and we want answers," Ricks said. "When the truth comes out — whatever the truth is, if it happened the way that they told us or if it was something else — we want justice."
Investigators said they are waiting to review the gas station surveillance video from the scene, which was sent to the FBI's crime lab for digital enhancement. The case is considered a homicide investigation. The manner of death was ruled undetermined, and homicide could not be ruled out due to the circumstances surrounding the case.
“Sometimes, it is really hard. I just pray for strength," Katretta Steward says.
The family asks anyone with information about this case to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291.