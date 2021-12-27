It 'brought me the Christmas spirit that I had lost': Stranger's act of kindness gives one man hope

It's the season of giving, and one small act of kindness can go a long way.
"I have to find victories everywhere that I can, and sometimes, that's hard," says Michael Lose.
In July 2020, Lose was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS, and a brain tumor on the very same day.
"It's peaks and valleys," he said. "This is an awful disease."
Last Christmas, Lose was six months into his diagnosis and unable to decorate.
"Last year was the first Christmas without the lights, and he was depressed," said Gigi Lose, his wife.
After a year without lights, Michael Lose's family decided to surprise him by having a company hang his Christmas lights.
"In the text, it just stated that they wanted to pay my company to come and decorate his house as a Christmas gift to him," said Matt Seikel, owner of Redline Services.
When Seikel showed up for the job, the two complete strangers instantly hit it off.
"It was crazy to me, the fact that we stood there and talked and it was like we'd known each other for 30 years," Seikel said to Michael Lose.
Inspired by his grit and perseverance, Seikel decided to hang his lights at no cost.
"I was taken aback that somebody would actually do that for me, somebody that I had never met before," said Michael Lose.
It was a small act of kindness, shining as a symbol of hope in his front yard.
"You've brought a smile to my face. You've brought joy back to our house in a way that I don't think you understand," he told Seikel.
It also brought joy and friendship that will last long after the lights are taken down.
"A friendship was made right here," said Gigi Lose. "So, it's more than Christmas. Now, it's a lifetime."
Seikel said he was ready to do a whole light show in the front yard, completely free. But Michael Lose just wanted his one tree lit up, showing how a small decoration is still enough to brighten someone's holiday season.