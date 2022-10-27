It all comes down to this: Brooks Lions one win away from playoffs

For the Brooks Lions, it all comes down to Thursday night.
A rivalry matchup with the Lauderdale County Tigers in the final week of the regular season will decide if they’ll play football in November.
“These two teams, I don’t want to say they don’t like each other but they sure like to beat each other,” Lauderdale County head coach Jeff Mason said.
The Lions (5-4) and Tigers (6-3) have been battling out in the Shoals since 1969. Recently, Brooks has been dominant -- taking each of the last seven meetings between the Lauderdale County rivals. Eight straight would be great for the Lions because it would put them in the playoffs for the first time under new head coach, and Brooks alum, Tim Bowens.
This week, Bowens told his team not to pay attention to the potential playoff scenarios and instead focus on the things they can control.
“We can control our effort, we can control our attitude, we can control how hard we go each and every snap and how we practice so we can control those things and that’s our message,” he said. “That’s what we talked about with them yesterday, and today as well, so we’re gonna keep pushing that.”
On the other sideline, Coach Mason’s Tigers are already playoff-bound. Now, as they look to end their skid against the Lions, he says his guys are fueled more by the rivalry than any thoughts of playing spoiler.
“I think just the motivation to try to beat Brooks is enough without even thinking about that,” he explained.
While that might be true, the Lions prevented the Tigers from finishing what would have been their first undefeated regular season since 1972 last year. We’ll see if they can get their revenge on Thursday night.