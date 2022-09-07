Isolated Wednesday showers, many of us will stay dry

Isolated showers and perhaps one or two storms will move through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee this afternoon and evening. Most of will remain completely dry today and partly cloudy skies overhead. Even those of us that do see rain today will be completely dry by after dinnertime.
Wednesday's high temperatures will be muggy and in the mid and upper 80s.
Thursday will bring a nice break from the rain! High temperatures for the day will be in the upper 80s.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday through Sunday with little relief from the rain expected until next week.
WEDNESDAY: Isolated afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.