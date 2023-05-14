Isolated Sunday night rain leads to a stormy Monday afternoon

Happy Mother's Day to all the Mamas out there! Mother's Day Sunday will be warm and muggy yet again. A mix of clouds and sun will be overhead for much of the day but some isolated heavy rain will develop over the Valley in the later afternoon and last through early dinnertime.
Monday brings very brief morning and slightly stronger afternoon scattered showers while Tuesday brings on-and-off showers all day. The next chance for rain after that will be Thursday with evening and overnight rain lasting to early Friday morning. High temperatures each day for the rest of the forecast period will sit in the low and mid-80s.
Saturday through the rest of the 10-day forecast will be mostly dry.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: NE 5 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: E becoming WNW 5-10 mph.