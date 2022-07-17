Isolated storms stay with us through dinnertime

Some isolated showers and storms will continue to pop-up this afternoon, but they will remain short-lived and will out of our way around dinnertime.
The chance for stronger rain and thunderstorms returns to the area overnight tonight and stays with us throughout the wee hours. Storms will take a brief hiatus for the breakfast hours and will then return at lunchtime and remain with us for much of the afternoon and evening. Monday high temperatures will reach only to the upper 80s.
Most spots will pick up close to one inch of rain with Monday's system. Following a rainy start to the week, another long stretch of highs in the mid 90s begins Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 15 MPH.
MONDAY: Storms and showers in the wee hours of the morning with a break during breakfast time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms by lunchtime and into the evening hours. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.