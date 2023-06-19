Isolated storms remain through dinnertime Monday ahead of a stormy week ahead.

Scattered showers and storms will remain overhead North Alabama in an on-and-off nature throughout the evening. Most of the rain/storms will stay east of the I-65 corridor but brief pop-ups are possible for all of us. The gusty breeze is ours to keep also, coming from the WNW at 10-15 mph.
Monday night will be dry but mostly cloudy. That cloud cover will keep some of the day's heating close to the surface and only allow for overnight lows to fall to the upper 60s.
Tuesday brings highs near 80 with yet another chance for afternoon scattered summertime showers and storms. This system is not severe at this time.
The biggest rain and storms chance days of the week are Wednesday-Friday. Wednesday and Thursday bring full-day on-and-off storms with highs in the low 80s and Friday brings morning and afternoon scattered storms but thankfully, we will see some clearing and drying out from all that rain around dinnertime on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday could see some brief showers midday, but the rain chances are nothing like the ones during the work-week. Weekend highs will rise to near 90, each day.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: W 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Scattered afternoon storms. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.