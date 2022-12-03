Isolated showers Sunday, then heavy rain returns by Monday

Northern Alabama and southern Tennessee saw a few rain showers Saturday morning and early afternoon. The showers and patchy fog gave way to a peak of sunshine by the afternoon with highs reaching into the 60's.
Colder air moved into the region Saturday evening behind a cold front, but the front will stall and become stationary into central Alabama until Monday. Expect highs to only reach into the low 50's Sunday, after a chilly start to the day near freezing.
Sunday Morning Lows: 31-35 degrees, Highs in the mid 50's.
The stationary front will dissipate and reform into northern Tennessee Monday. This will allow temperatures to climb. In fact, Monday's high temperature will be at midnight Monday evening and Tuesday's low will also be at midnight as temperatures rise through the night.
Temperatures will stay warm Tuesday through Thursday with highs well into the 60's and overnight lows only dropping to the upper 50's to low 60's. Along with the warmer temperatures will be heavy rainfall with 1-3"+ possible from Monday through Wednesday.