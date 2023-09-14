Isolated showers Friday, better chance for wet weather on Saturday

If you've enjoyed the temperatures over the past couple of days, then you won't have any issues with the extended forecast.
Highs are forecast to remain in the low to mid 80s Friday, this weekend and most of next week. Lows will generally hover around the upper 50s to mid 60s over the next week as well. These are just slightly cooler than average for the middle of September.
Friday will bring a slight chance of rain, but most will remain dry. Isolated showers will favor those east of I-65 more than areas farther west. If storms manage to pop up in the afternoon, they will be brief and non-severe.
Isolated showers will stick around Friday night into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms will become more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening, once again favoring areas along and east of I-65. Brief heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds will be possible with these storms, but severe weather is not expected.
The rain should clear North Alabama by Sunday morning, leading to another dry stretch heading into next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: NE 4-8 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: E 4-9 MPH.