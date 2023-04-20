Isaiah Matthews becomes first Warrior to sign Basketball letter of intent

Whitesburg Christian Academy hosted a signing day on Thursday for star athlete Isaiah Matthews.
Matthews signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Huntingdon College. Matthews becomes the first Whitesburg Christian Warrior in school history to play basketball at the collegiate level.
Matthews was a 1000 point scorer at Whitesburg Christian and a all-state guard. On top of being the first basketball athlete to sign to play college basketball he was also the first black athlete at Whitesburg Christian Academy.