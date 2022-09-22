'Is this really happening?': Fiancée of Alabama veteran released from Russian captivity prepares for emotional homecoming

After more than 100 days in Russian captivity, Alabama veteran Andy Huynh is finally free. His fiancée, Joy Black, was overwhelmed with emotions as she found out her loved one will soon be coming home.
She hasn't seen Huynh in person since April, when he volunteered to join the fight in Ukraine. When he was captured by Russian forces in June, she wasn't sure if he would ever be coming home.
"I'm actually feeling good now, which is a nice change," Black said with a laugh.
After 104 days with no contact from her fiancée, Black finally received the phone call she was waiting for.
"It was just so great to finally get to hear him, and he sounds good, and you know we could joke and laugh and talk about things, and it was just so nice to finally get to talk to him and hear him after so long." She thought to herself, "Is this real, is this really happening? Or is this finally, you know a good thing? So it was just very overwhelming but in a good way."
Huynh was released from Russian captivity after the Saudi prince helped negotiate a prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine. "It definitely caught me by surprise," said Black.
She was overjoyed just to hear Andy's voice, but they have yet to talk about everything he's been through.
"I mean, I don't want to hear bad things happening to him, but it'll be a little bit easier to hear it since I know that he's okay now," she said. "I'm still incredibly proud of him. I'm just really happy to have him home. And I'm glad that this part of the story is coming to an end, but you know it's not, the bigger picture is not ever going to be fully over until the war over there is over."
All she is thinking about now is what it will be like when he finally touches down on American soil.
"I have, you know, thoughts in my head about what I would like to say but I feel like I'm just gonna get choked up and not know what to say, and I guess I'll just have to see when I get there," said Black.
She is working with the U.S. Department of State to find out exactly when Huynh will fly back to the United States, which could be as soon as Friday.