Is this False Fall or Autumn-here-to-stay?

Partly cloudy skies will persist overnight tonight allowing wake-up temperatures to drop well below average and sit in the mid-50s! We haven't had temperatures that low in quite some time! Monday afternoon will reach to a sunny 82 with a slight breeze.
Tuesday and Wednesday feature wake-up temperatures in the mid and upper 50s respectively and high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. Both days bring nothing but sunshine overhead, and in fact that trend continues throughout the rest of the work-week and even the start of the weekend. We'll close out the week with high temperatures in the upper and mid-80s.
Sunday brings the next chance for storms in the Tennessee Valley and we'll keep on-and-off storms throughout the day and even into Monday and Tuesday. Isolated rain is left over on Wednesday before conditions look to finally start clearing up in time for Wednesday evening. High temperatures will sit in the low 80s during this period due to rain-cooled air.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.