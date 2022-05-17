Is it COVID or allergies? Local doctors share symptoms to look out for and when to get tested

As the new COVID-19 subvariant spreads, there is some confusion over whether people are feeling symptomatic or just have allergies.
It can be tricky to distinguish between the two, since symptoms for the new variant can be very similar to seasonal allergies, which are especially bad this time of year. Local doctors say if someone is not sure, it's better to err on the side of caution and get tested.
"The earlier you test during the course of the symptoms, the better. That way you can isolate yourself once you know that you're positive," said Dr. Steven Werdehoff with Synergy Wellness.
The sooner you get tested for COVID-19, the faster you can stop the spread. But how do you know if it's COVID or just seasonal allergies?
"If you have the associated symptoms of fever and body aches and coughing and so forth, then that would be a good sign that you might be infected," explained Werdehoff.
Once it becomes more than allergies, it should be considered a warning sign.
"I've heard people say that they thought it was allergies and they had a fever. Well, generally, allergies should not cause you to have a fever, so if you have a fever, you probably have an illness," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Stubblefield said for those who don't suffer from allergies and suddenly have congestion, that's another sign.
"If you're not typically an allergy sufferer — although, that's not 100% — and you don't feel well, you may want to err on the side of testing," he said.
He added that it is difficult when many people have "COVID fatigue" and make excuses to get out of the house.
"We, as Americans, we are very driven people. We don't like to miss work. We don't like to admit that we don't feel well or that we're sick. And we tend to look for things like, 'Oh, it's just a runny nose. I always have a runny nose,'" said Stubblefield.
Although a runny nose might not seem like a reason to get tested, the new COVID subvariant is the most contagious yet. It is important to know if you have it, so you don't spread it to more people.
"The severity hasn't particularly increased, but the transmissibility, the chance that you're going to get infected by it, has gone up and up and up," said Stubblefield.
He said it is important to keep building those layers of protection by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and gathering outside if possible.