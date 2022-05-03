Investigators: Vicky White, Casey White had ‘special relationship’

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have confirmed that there was “a special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White at the jail.
Vicky White, the assistant director at the county jail, and Casey White, a suspected murderer, have been missing since disappearing together Friday.
The sheriff’s office said inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center told them about the relationship, and “independent sources and means” have confirmed that information.
Vicky White told jail officials she was taking Casey White for a mental health evaluation when she took him from the jail. That’s now been found to be untrue.
Friday was set to be Vicky White's last day at the detention center, and she had told coworkers she was planning to go to the beach.
