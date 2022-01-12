Investigators to give update on Huntsville officer murder case as community calls for transperancy

There are still many unanswered questions as to what happened at the Weston Ranch apartment complex last week that led to a Huntsville Police officer to be charged with murder.
The community could get some answers Thursday, directly from the Huntsville Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation.
They'll be hosting a news conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it live on air at WAAY-TV.
The conference comes as many members of the community call for transparency.
"Anytime you commit a crime, it becomes a public offense, so everyone knows about it," Jane Lee said.
Some community members are calling for investigators to release more information on the Huntsville Police officer charged with murder, David McCoy.
"If everyone else is transparent, they should not be shielded, either," Lee said.
Sources close to the investigation told WAAY 31 that McCoy shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins, Friday morning. Five days later, autopsy results confirmed the cause of death as homicide.
Officials said they couldn't release any more information on the case since it's still an active investigation. Some people in the community agree with that decision.
"An investigation is that — an investigation," Sara Walker, a Huntsville resident, said. "The public has the right to know, but when it comes down to it, the lawyers and the cops need to have privacy so that other things don't get out."
However, some people want their questions answered.
"I have great respect for officers or anyone who takes risks for the safety of others. I think that's very commendable, but at the same time, I think they're not above the law," Lee said.
Some people showed up to Tuesday's public forum with the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council, hoping to get those answers. The group is trying to build transparency between the community and police department; however, they told the group they could not discuss the case at this time.
Founding member David Little asked everyone to be patient as the process plays out.
"We can't talk about it because it's an investigation," Little said. "I think the community needs to understand that sometimes those things happen slowly. Police need to investigate whatever it is, whether it's a traffic stop or something worse. Once that process is done, then we can talk about it."
WAAY 31 filed an open records request for McCoy's personnel file and pay stubs. We haven't heard back from the city's legal department.
Meanwhile, the city says there are no updates on when McCoy's disciplinary hearing will take place.