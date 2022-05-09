Investigators search for person of interest in Madison County murder

WAAY 31 has obtained new video of a person of interest in a Madison County murder case.
The video is of a man allegedly fleeing from the scene of a shooting Saturday on Spirit Drive in Toney. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office now urgently want to talk with the man, identified as Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr., about the incident.
Deputies responded to Spirit Drive about 6 p.m. Saturday to find one person dead and two others wounded from the shooting.
Anyone with information about Shepherd's whereabouts is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office immediately by calling 256-722-7181.
Brent Patterson, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said there’s no good reason for the shooting to have ever happened.
"The offender and the victims did not know each other. This was a confrontation that was very avoidable," said Patterson.
The investigation is still ongoing. Investigators have not released any of the victims' names at this time.