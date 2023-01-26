Investigator: Victim woke up during assault, fought off attacker at Morgan Co. home

A woman who was asleep at her boyfriend's house in Lacey's Spring woke up to find someone else in bed with her, assaulting her as she slept, according to an affidavit filed this week in Morgan County District Court.
The affiant, a Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigator, said the incident happened Saturday morning at a home on Mack Brown Road. The victim arrived at her boyfriend's home about 4 a.m. and was sleeping in bed when her boyfriend left for work about 8:30 a.m., the investigator said.
Sometime later, the victim awoke to the realization that she was being assaulted. The affidavit says the victim recognized her attacker as 23-year-old Christopher Walter Hutchens.
When Hutchens realized he'd been identified, he held the victim down and began choking her, the investigator said. The victim was able to get away from Hutchens and grab her gun for protection as she left the residence, according to the affidavit.
Deputies later found Hutchens, who started a brief foot chase in which he "brandished a gun (plastic/toy) and pointed it at Deputies" before being taken into custody, the affidavit states.
Jail records show Hutchens was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 12:32 p.m. Saturday. He is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, attempt to elude a police officer and menacing (gun).
He remained in the jail as of Thursday with bond set at $200,600, though jail records show a bond revocation charge is pending.