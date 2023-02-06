Investigations underway after officer-involved shootings in Huntsville, Cherokee

Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer involved shootings. One taking place in Cherokee and the other in Huntsville.
Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave.
Everette Johnson is the president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police.
Johnson did not get into any specifics of the officer involved shootings that took place on Feb. 4th.
However, Johnson elaborated on what these investigations typically look like while officers are on paid leave.
"Did the officer have the criteria to defend himself? Was there an immediate threat to his safety or the safety of the public? Did the offender have the means to harm that officer or to the members of the public and was that offender having the intent to cause harm?" are some of questions Johnson says are presented throughout the investigation.
Johnson says if those three criteria are met, the the officers are usually in a justified situation of using force.
He says investigators present their findings to the district attorney which will then be presented to a grand jury.
The process of how long that takes varies from case to case.
In regards to the two officer involved shootings that happened Saturday, Jason Harbin is the man who died in Cherokee. The Cherokee Police Department say they, along side the Colbert County Sheriff's office were responding to a welfare check for a person being held against their will.
Out in Huntsville, ALEA identified 49-year-old Christopher Osborne as the man killed after police say they responded to a domestic violence call midnight Saturday. Police say they were “attempting to make contact with an armed individual and that person was shot and killed."