Investigation underway after man found assaulted, bound with zip ties in Ider

An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after a man was found beaten and bound with zip ties inside the Ider town limits.
Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone said 911 was called just before 7 p.m. Thursday to help the victim, who was found along Alabama 75. The caller told 911 the victim had been assaulted and tied up.
When police arrived, they found the man with his hands bound and who "had been assaulted to a substantial degree," Malone said. Police learned he'd been tied up after being attacked and that his truck, a 1997 Ford F-150, had been stolen.
Malone said the department would not be releasing the victim's name but emphasized that investigators believe it was an isolated incident, not an ongoing issue in the area.
"If the public was in any type of danger, we would release that information immediately," Malone said.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Henagar Police Department also responded to the scene, with investigators from the sheriff's office ultimately taking over the case, Malone said.
"(DeKalb County) Sheriff Nick Welden's investigation team ... has some of the best investigators in the state, so I have no doubt this case will be solved," he said. "I ask everyone to just pray for the victim, these investigators and our department, because I can assure you, we all work tirelessly to protect our communities."