Investigation underway after man dies in officer-involved shooting near Boaz in Etowah County

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died due to shots fired during a chase Friday morning.
The sheriff's office says an investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler about 10:30 a.m. on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, south of Boaz. During the chase, the driver stopped the four-wheeler on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
It was during that pursuit that "a struggle ensued and ... shots (were) fired, resulting in a fatality," the department said in a statement Friday.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics are investigating. The man has not been identified pending notification of his family.
