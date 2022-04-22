Investigation underway after Decatur house catches fire a 2nd time

A house in Decatur caught fire Wednesday and again on Friday morning, sparking an investigation.
Decatur Fire Marshal Jason C. Jones said Decatur Fire & Rescue first responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Robinson Street Southwest on Wednesday evening. That fire appeared to be accidental, but there was damage as a result.
However, less than two days later, a second fire at the same location was reported. Decatur Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 8:13 a.m. Friday, Jones said.
An aerial master stream device was used to contain the fire, and the cause is so far listed as undetermined, pending further investigation, Jones said.
Jones said the home was in the process of being remodeled after the first fire when the second fire occurred. No injuries were reported from either fire.