Investigation leads to arrest of man with outstanding felony warrant for sex crime in Morgan County

Ronald Lee Johnson and Cody Cisco Jones

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a stolen vehicle investigation led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding felony warrant.

Deputies were investigating the possible stolen vehicle at a home on Water Tower Road in Somerville when the homeowner attempted to flee.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says during the investigation they found a man with a felony warrant.

The homeowner, 54-year-old Ronald Lee Johnson, faces charges of attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

32-year-old Cody Cisco Jones was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Johnson and Jones were transported to and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

They've both bonded out.

