Investigation into overdose deaths leads to Decatur woman’s arrest for trafficking fentanyl

Decatur Police have arrested a Decatur woman on multiple charges as part of an ongoing investigation into multiple overdose deaths.
Police said investigators with the vice/narcotics unit have been working the case for several months and recently developed 35-year-old Brittney Nicole Swift as one of their main suspects.
On Tuesday, investigators searched Swift’s residence in the 600 block of Holland Court Southwest, where they “located methamphetamine, Xanax, drug paraphernalia, and a trafficking amount of fentanyl,” according to a release from the Decatur Police Department.
Swift is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She remains in the Morgan County jail as of Tuesday evening with bond set at $508,300.
Police said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.