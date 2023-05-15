Investigation into accidental shooting involving Lauderdale County 3-year-old is ongoing

An investigation into a 3-year-old injured in an accidental shooting over the weekend is ongoing as investigators work to piece together exactly what happened.
PREVIOUS: 3-year-old injured in Lauderdale County accidental shooting
"Our investigators continue to collect evidence, gather statements," Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton told WAAY 31 on Monday.
The incident happened over the weekend in the Cloverdale area when the boy got a hold of a semi-automatic gun in a bedroom at his grandparents' home.
The 3-year-old was flown to the University of Alabama at Birmingham's children's hospital with a “grazing wound to the chest" after the accidental shooting.
The child is now recovering at his parents house after a short hospital stay.
"Anywhere that a child might be present at, they need to keep guns locked up," Florence Police Department Officer Chad Breedwell said. "Most of the time you want to keep the ammunition stored separately from the gun and lock them in two separate areas, that way they are not easily accessible. Keep it out of reach. Keep it in a high area that children aren't able to easily get ahold of them."
Right now it's unclear if charges will be filed in the case.
Sheriff Hamilton says it will eventually be presented to a grand jury.