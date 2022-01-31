Investigation continues into November deadly wrong-way Huntsville crash

It has been just more than two months since a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 565 in Huntsville.
To date, no charges have been announced in the case.
Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 on Monday that there are no updates in the case currently, with toxicology results still pending.
Hannah Parton, 24, was one of the victims. She is described as a joy and light to the world. Her obituary says she was truly an angel who had an infectious smile.
Huntsville Police said 47-year-old Arlene Velasquez was also killed, in another vehicle involved in the crash. Five other people were injured.
The driver who hit them still hasn't been identified, and no charges have been announced.
Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann told WAAY 31 once toxicology results come in, the case will be presented to the grand jury.
Getting those results, he said, could possibly take up to a year. Gann said they can't move forward until then.
