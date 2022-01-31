Investigation continues into November deadly wrong-way crash

It has been just over two months since a deadly wrong-way crash on I-565 in Huntsville.
To date no charges have been announced in the case.
PREVIOUS: Huntsville police identify 2 people killed in Saturday morning wrong-way crash on I-565
Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 on Monday, there are no updates in the case currently, with toxicology results still pending.
Meanwhile family of 24-year-old Hannah Parton, one of the victims, says they want justice for their loved one who was killed in the crash.
She's described as a joy and light to the world. She was truly an angel who had an infectious smile, her family says.
Huntsville Police say 47-year-old Arlene Velasquez was also killed in another vehicle involved in the crash. Five other people were injured.
The driver who hit them still hasn't been identified and no charges have been announced.
Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann tells WAAY 31, once toxicology results come in, the case will be presented to the grand jury.
Getting those results, he says, could possibly take up to a year.
Gann says they can't move forward until then.
That's concerning for Hannah's family to hear who say they worry the person responsible for Hannah's death, could potentially cause another crash.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.