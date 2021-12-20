Investigation continues after fire, possible home invasion at Marshall County superintendent's home

Smoke was still in the air Monday where Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley's home once stood.
The home on Wesley Chapel Road is now considered a total loss after an apparent arson Friday. According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the fire is being investigated as a possible home invasion, too.
WAAY 31 has learned investigators were there all weekend. They're now following up on some leads.
At this point in the investigation, investigators have no reason to believe what happened at the Wigley's home has anything to do with nationwide TikTok threats that were made last week, according to the sheriff's office.
Wigley spoke out on Sunday for the first time, saying on Facebook that she appreciates all of the love and support that her family has received.
"There is evil in this world that we will never understand," she said. "What is greater is the love we have felt from all over Marshall County and the state of Alabama. We love you all."
WAAY 31 reached out to the state fire marshal's office Monday because they're involved with this investigation. A spokesperson said she's checking with investigators to see if there are any updates.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, arson cases are hard cases and lengthy cases to work.
If you'd like to donate to the Wigley family, the Venmo for the State Superintendents of Alabama Association is @SchoolSupt. People can also send a check to Dr. Cindy Wigley at the Marshall County Board of Education and mark it “personal.”
The address is 12380 U.S. 431 South, Guntersville, AL 35976.
