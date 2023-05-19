Intersection of U.S. 72 and County Park Road in Scottsboro will be partially closed for two months

The intersection of U.S. 72 and County Park Road in Scottsboro will be partially closed for about two months, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT says the intersection will be closed so that Contractor Abramson, LLC can install drainage and construct offset left turn lanes on U.S. 72.
During the closure, all left turns on all approaches as well as through movements on County Park Road will be restricted.
Right turns to and from County Park Road will still be allowed. Through traffic on U.S. 72 will not be affected between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., though single-lane closures are possible at night.
ALDOT has provided the following detours to use during this time:
- For left turns from U.S. 72 westbound to County Park Road southbound, continue on U.S. 72 westbound and exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) southbound, then back to U.S. 72 eastbound to County Park Road.
- For left turns from U.S. 72 eastbound to County Park Road northbound, exit to Alabama 279 northbound to County Park Road
- For left turns from County Park Road to U.S. 72 westbound (or northbound through travel on County Park Road), make a right turn onto U.S. 72 eastbound followed by a U-turn at an intersection or median crossover.
- For left turns from County Park Road to U.S. 72 eastbound (or southbound through travel on County Park Road), make a right turn onto U.S. 72 westbound, exit to Alabama 279 southbound, then back to U.S. 72 eastbound.
The closure is set to begin Monday.