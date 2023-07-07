 Skip to main content
Intersection of Alabama 33 and Court Street in Moulton set to close for 3 weeks

  • Updated
The intersection of Alabama 33 and Court Street in Moulton will be temporarily closed for about three weeks.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, contractor Carcel and G will be making improvements to the intersection by replacing some sections of asphalt with concrete to improve durability and reduce maintenance.

ALDOT says the closure is expected to begin on or after Monday.

Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists to alternate routes.

ALDOT says the $2,085,619 project also includes improvements at two intersections in Colbert and Franklin counties — U.S. 72 at Woodmont Drive in Tuscumbia and U.S. 43 at the Walmart entrance in Russellville.

