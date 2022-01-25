 Skip to main content
Interim leader named for Decatur Police Department after Chief Nate Allen announces retirement

  • Updated
Chief Nate Allen

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen confirms to WAAY 31 he has retired.

WAAY 31 was first to break this news Tuesday morning.

"After 36 years in law enforcement it's time for a change and some rest," Allen said.

Later Tuesday, the city of Decatur released a letter from Allen in which he said he is immediately transitioning command to Interim Chief Todd Pinion.

