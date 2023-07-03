 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE, SOUTHWESTERN MADISON, CENTRAL
MORGAN AND CENTRAL LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Moulton,
Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Town Creek, Courtland,
Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight
Center, Morgan City, Somerville, North Courtland, Hillsboro,
Mooresville, Basham and Caddo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 345 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Interested in joining Huntsville Police? Test your fitness level before the official test

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD Fitness Test

Source: Huntsville Police Department 

Do you have what it takes to be a police officer? The Huntsville Police Department is doing its part to make sure recruits are prepared and ready for the academy. Interested candidates are invited to an informal meet and greet to practice the physical fitness test.

To pass the test you must be able to complete:

  • 22 push-ups in one minute
  • 25 sit-ups in one minute
  • A 90 second agility course that requires you to push a car, jump over a fence, step through a window, navigate a balance beam, and pull a 165-pound dummy
  • A 1.5-mile run under 15 minutes and 28 seconds

HPD Recruiter Kevin Becatti said taking this test is a great start for some applicants to test their skills early on.

"This just shows any applicant or anybody that is interested in the process," said Becatti. "This is the bare minimum. This is the state standard and this is somewhere to start and to progress from."

The Physical Fitness Test Open House is Saturday, July 8 from 8 - 11 a.m. at 2213 Drake Ave. SW in Huntsville. 

Click here for more details. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

