Interested in joining HPD? Test your fitness level before the official test

Do you have what it takes to be a police officer? Huntsville Police are doing their part to make sure their recruits are prepared and ready for the academy. Interested candidates are invited to an informal meet and greet to practice the physical fitness test.
To pass the test you must be able to complete:
- 22 pushups in one minute
- 25 sit-ups in one minute
- A 90 second agility course that requires you to push a car, jump over a fence, step through a window, navigate a balance beam, and pull a 165-pound dummy
- A 1.5 mile run under 15 minutes and 28 seconds
HPD Recruiter Kevin Becatti said taking this test is a great start for some applicants to test their skills early on.
"This is just shows any applicant or anybody that is interested in the process," said Becatti, "This is the bare minimum. This is the state standard and this is somewhere to start and to progress from."
The Physical Fitness Test Open House is Saturday, July 8th from 8 - 11 a.m. at 2213 Drake Ave. SW.
