Intense gusts, severe weather possible Friday

*High Wind Warning in effect 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday*
Scattered showers will remain possible Thursday evening and overnight, but the chances of severe weather will be low for North Alabama during this time.
A cold front will bring us one final round of showers, storms and potential severe weather Friday. A quick-moving line will race from west to east around 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This will pose a damaging wind and tornado threat. Flooding likely won't be an issue.
Friday will be a very windy day, even when it's not storming. Gusts of about 50-60 mph will be possible in the morning and afternoon.
That is strong enough to knock down trees and power lines. Prepare for possible power outages.
Conditions will finally settle down this weekend with nothing but sunshine. Highs will go from the low 60s Saturday to near 70 Sunday. More highs in the 70s are expected Monday and Tuesday.
Stay with WAAY 31 for the latest severe weather updates. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker weather app to receive watches and warnings for your area.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 10-25 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.
FRIDAY: Morning showers and storms. Afternoon sun. Very Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SW 20-30 MPH, gusting to 50 MPH.