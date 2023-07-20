 Skip to main content
Inspiring generations through W.C. Handy's life and legacy

  Updated
  • 0
Determined Play

Community actors performing in Determined: The Life of W.C. Handy (Source: Anthony Brooks)  

Handy Fest 2023 is underway in the Shoals, but to fully appreciate the annual festival comes with an understanding of the life of W.C. Handy.

That’s exactly what the community offers every year, through work from the heart with the community theater.

“It’s extraordinarily entertaining, it’s funny, it's heartfelt," explained Steifon Passemore, director and co-adaptive writer. "W.C. Handy was more than just a really gifted musician and storyteller. He was also very intelligent and very shrewd, and he was a man to be admired, and in many ways.”

For the last 13 years, Passemore has dedicated his time and talent to share the story of a Shoals legend.

"Determined: The Life of W.C. Handy" is a one-act play that brings history to life. It's an adapted version of the original play, "Determined", written by local educator, Deloris Swoopes Nash. 

“It’s just him telling the narrative story of you know, growing up in Florence, Alabama, and moving to St. Louis, moving to Memphis, moving to Huntsville, where he taught college and Birmingham, where he taught, and all these different points of his life all the way up until what became the birth of the blues, with Memphis Blues in Memphis,” Passemore said.

It’s more than just facts, it’s 45 minutes of inspirational history and lessons to be learned.

“I won’t say exactly how it ends, but it ends on a hopeful note just about life and dreams, and being determined to see your destiny, your own personal destiny fulfilled," said Passemore. 

Steifon Passemore

Just like the father of the blues, Steifon Passemore uses his storytelling skills to help others believe in themselves both on stage and at work.

A storytelling destiny, Passemore lives out each and every day. When not on stage or in the theater, he’s inspiring listeners on and off air, leading by example; following the teachings of W.C. Handy.

“The lasting legacy of WC Handy is that your dreams are who you are, your desire to become what you want to become is integral to your identity yourself and you should chase that,” said Passemore.

Just like the Father of the Blues, Passemore helps others believe in themselves, which is the driving force behind the play.

“Hopefully the point would be that some child in the audience would see that and say I feel that way about science, I feel that way about mathematics, I feel that way about computer programming, or insert any passion here and will go out in the world and say I’m not going to give up either. I’m going to make sure that I do that thing to the very best of my ability. I’m going to change the world. W.C. Handy changed the world,” said Passemore. 

Don’t miss your opportunity to see "Determined: The Life of W.C. Handy" at the Shoals Theater on Tuesday. Tickets are just $5 at the door. Curtain is at 7 p.m.

Fun fact, in addition to directing, Passemore also performs as the elderly W.C. Handy.

Click here to find a full list of 2023 Handy Week events.

